Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gen.G hold on to slim lead in LCK standings

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:03 IST
Gen.G hold on to slim lead in LCK standings

Gen.G were upset 2-1 by Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 on Sunday but still maintain a narrow hold on first place in the standings entering the final week of play in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring event. DragonX won their sixth in a row, topping Afreeca Freecs 2-1 to move into second place.

Three teams -- DragonX, Gen.G and T1 -- share a 13-4 record, with Gen.G in first place based on game-winning percentage. Week 9 play begins Wednesday with three matches:

--Gen.G vs. KT Rolster --Afreeca Freecs vs. T1

--DAMWON Gaming vs. SANDBOX Gaming The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region. League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Sunday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Gen.G, 13-4, 71 percent 2. DragonX, 13-4, 67 percent

3. T1, 13-4, 67 percent 4. KT Rolster, 10-7, 53 percent

5. DAMWON Gaming, 8-9, 50 percent 6. Afreeca Freecs, 7-10, 43 percent

7. APK Prince, 6-11, 40 percent 8. Hanwha Life Esports, 6-11, 40 percent

9. SANDBOX Gaming, 5-12, 37 percent 10. Griffin, 4-13, 33 percent

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • T

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Fnatic seize early lead in BTS Southeast Asia event

Fnatic seized an early lead in the BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition with a 2-1 win Sunday over Geek Fam. Fnatic 2-0 won the decisive third map in just over 23 minutes. Geek Fam 1-2 pulled out a 2-1 victory earlier in the day agains...

'Fake' website issuing ration cards in Delhi, case registered

A case has been registered following a complaint by the Food and Civil Supplies department about a fake website issuing ration cards, according to a Delhi government statement issued on Sunday.&#160; The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has r...

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL93 PB-LOCKDOWN-5THLD ATTACK Officers hand chopped off in attack, cops arrest 11 holed up in Nihang gurdwara PatialaChandigarh A group of Nihangs chopped off an office...

Lockdown: Meghalaya allows opening of wine shops from Monday

Amid the nationwide lockdown triggered by coronavirus pandemic, the Meghalaya government has decided to allow wine shops to operate in the state from Monday owing to demand from the people, officials said on Sunday. However, strict social d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020