US Domestic News Roundup: A U.S. tribe’s uphill battle against climate change; Six killed as severe storms, tornadoes rip through U.S. South and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pregnant American reunited with husband after UAE coronavirus quarantine

Hannah O'Reilly, who is six months pregnant, has been reunited with her husband in the United Arab Emirates after first getting stranded in the United States by the coronavirus outbreak and then having to spend 11 days in quarantine in a UAE hotel. "Here we go into freedom," the 29-year-old American said as she finally left her room in the four-star Radisson Blu in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi last week, where she had been videoing her life in the hotel on her cellphone.

Broad coronavirus testing crucial in lifting restrictions: U.S. experts

The United States needs to ramp up testing for the coronavirus as the White House considers when and how to lift stay-at-home restrictions and lockdowns triggered by the pandemic, U.S. health experts said on Sunday. More than 2 million tests have been done in the country so far, but the tests are not available to many who need them, said Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

'Here Comes the Sun' gets U.S. hospitals through dark days of pandemic

The most powerful medicine being used to bolster the morale of New York area healthcare workers at the epicenter of the U.S. novel coronavirus crisis may well be music. Daily infusions of upbeat songs from The Beatles' classic "Here Comes the Sun" to the theme from the hang-tough movie "Rocky" are being pumped through hospital public address systems to boost the spirits of nurses, doctors and support staff.

Exclusive: South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. - source

South Korea plans to send kits designed to run up to 600,000 coronavirus tests to the United States on Tuesday after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, a Seoul official said. Trump made the request in a telephone call with President Moon Jae-in on March 25, as the United States was grappling with fast-growing outbreaks in many states.

A U.S. tribe's uphill battle against climate change

For several years, Fawn Sharp has seen her tribe on the coastline of Washington state lurch from crisis to crisis: rising sea levels have flooded the Quinault Indian Nation's main village, and its staple sockeye salmon in nearby rivers have all but disappeared – a direct hit to the tribe's finances and culture. Now Sharp, the 49-year-old president of the Quinault, plans to move the tribe to higher ground, restore the fishery, and diversify its economy. The projects are foundering, she says, because of a lack of federal money to help Native Americans adapt to climate change.

Americans spend grim Easter Sunday at home as COVID-19 deaths near 22,000

Americans spent a glum Easter Sunday largely confined to their homes by the still-raging coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. death toll neared 22,000, with more than half a million confirmed cases nationwide. With 42 states imposing strict stay-at-home orders most churches were shuttered, although many erected crosses outside or even offered drive-through services conducted by priests, pastors or ministers wearing latex gloves and surgical masks.

Coronavirus forces U.S. churches to offer Easter Sunday services unlike any before

U.S. church leaders peppered their Easter homilies with references to the coronavirus on Sunday, in masses held online, on television and even in parking lots to people sheltering in cars to maintain social distancing during the pandemic. For the world's largest Christian population, the coronavirus pandemic has meant observing an Easter Sunday unlike any Americans have lived through before.

U.S. officials hopeful about May 1 target date for reopening U.S.

The Trump administration views May 1 as a target date for relaxing stay-at-home restrictions across the United States, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on Sunday, but he cautioned that it was still too early to say that target would be met. "We see light at the end of the tunnel," he told ABC's "This Week." However, there were many factors to take into account in finally determining when it would be safe to lift restrictions, he said

. Results of Wisconsin's chaotic election to be made public on Monday

Results will be released on Monday for a hotly contested state Supreme Court race, a presidential primary and other elections conducted in Wisconsin last week despite health fears from the coronavirus and a flurry of 11th-hour legal challenges. The chaotic process in Wisconsin, which featured an explosion in absentee balloting and long lines of voters braving health risks and stay-at-home orders, was seen as a potential preview of the national election in November if the pandemic lingers.

Six killed as severe storms, tornadoes rip through U.S. South

At least six people were killed on Sunday as a strong storm system swept across Mississippi and Louisiana, spinning off more than a dozen tornadoes and leaving behind a path of destruction, state and local authorities said. The storms hit on Easter Sunday as residents across the U.S. South, like most Americans, were under strict "stay-at-home" orders by the governors of Mississippi and Louisiana due to the nationwide coronavirus pandemic.

