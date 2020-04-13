Fnatic continue torrid play in BTS Southeast Asia event

Fnatic remained undefeated after three matches in BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia competition after posting a 2-0 victory over Reality Rift on Monday. First-place Fnatic (3-0) dispatched third-place Reality Rift (1-1) after recording a pair of wins in just over 31 and 25 minutes, respectively.

In Monday's other match, second-place Team Adroit (2-0) also remained unbeaten after rallying to a 2-1 win over CR (0-2). After dropping the first map in over 37 minutes, Team Adroit answered by posting wins in just over 18 and 21 minutes, respectively.

The DOTA tournament runs through April 26, with eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool and $21,000 going to the champion. The top four finishers in round-robin play advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams are eliminated.

All playoff matches are a best-of-three, however, the Grand Final is contested in a best-of-five format. The action continues on Tuesday with two matches:

--Fnatic vs. CR --TNC Predator vs. Geek Fam

BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Monday (map record in parentheses): 1. Fnatic: 3-0 (6-1)

2. Team Adroit: 2-0 (4-1) 3. Reality Rift: 1-1 (2-2)

4. BOOM Esports: 1-1 (2-2) 5. TNC Predator: 1-1 (2-2)

6. Geek Fam: 1-2 (3-5) T7. CR: 0-2 (1-4)

T7. T1: 0-2 (1-4)

