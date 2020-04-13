Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Indian doctors arrive in Kuwait

A team of 15 Indian doctors and health care professionals reached here on Monday to support the Kuwait government's fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | Kuwait City | Updated: 13-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 23:00 IST
India's Rapid Response Team during interaction with Kuwaiti officials on Monday at one of Kuwait's COVID-19 facilities.. Image Credit: ANI

A team of 15 Indian doctors and health care professionals reached here on Monday to support the Kuwait government's fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted about the arrival of the Indian team in Kuwait: "India's RAPID RESPONSE TEAM arrives in Kuwait. Follow up to the discussion between our two Prime Ministers on #COVID19. Underlines the special friendship between India and Kuwait."

As per the release of India's Ministry of External Affairs, the rapid response team is expected to stay in Kuwait for the next two weeks to help the Kuwait government with medical assistance in testing and treatment of the people infected by the novel coronavirus as a collective fight against COVID-19. Indian Embassy in Kuwait also tweeted: "Covid_19 # fighting together- Indian Rapid Response Team in Kuwait at Jabel Al Ahmed Hospital- Initial interaction and capacity building in Kuwait."

The deployment of this team comes after a phone call between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Saba. Both the leaders had agreed for a coordinated approach towards the deadly. Foreign Affairs Ministers S Jaishankar and his Kuwaiti counterpart Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah discussed the situation in Kuwait and other ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. (ANI)

