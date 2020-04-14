Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renault shifts to all-electric cars for China

PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:21 IST
Renault shifts to all-electric cars for China
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

French automaker Renault said Tuesday that it would start building only electric vehicles for China's huge passenger car market, dropping conventional internal combustion engines as well as its joint venture with local manufacturer Dongfeng. The strategy shift comes after years of sluggish sales in China, where Renault hoped its 50-50 venture with Dongfeng, announced in 2013 and focused on a factory in Wuhan, would allow it to make inroads quickly.

But the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan forced the factory to shutter, just as Renault was wrestling with slowing growth worldwide and a cashflow squeeze that has prompted rating agencies to cut its credit ratings to "junk" status. "We are opening a new chapter in China. We will concentrate on electric vehicles and light commercial vehicles, the two main drivers for future clean mobility," Renault chairman for China operations, Francois Provost, said in a statement.

The automaker will transfer its stake in the DRAC venture to Dongfeng, which will stop marketing the Renault brand. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. To bolster its all-electric push, Renault said it will "reinforce" its eGT venture, also formed with Dongfeng as well as Renault's Japanese alliance partner Nissan, to further development of its City K-ZE model, a low-cost crossover vehicle that Renault plans to launch in Europe next year.

Renault said its other Chinese venture, Jiangxi Jiangling Group Electric Vehicle Co., aimed to have four core models for the Chinese market by 2022. It said 860,000 electric vehicles were sold in China last year, making it the largest market in the world -- though they were still just a small fraction of the 25 million vehicles of all types bought.

Renault sold just 180,000 cars, both traditional and electric, in China in 2019, down from 217,000 the previous year, and representing less than one percent of the overall market. It said electric vehicles are forecast to account for 25 percent of the Chinese market by the end of this decade.

Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said this month that he hoped to get up to five billion euros ($5.5 billion) in loans guaranteed by the French state to help the automaker weather the coronavirus crisis, which has seen sales nearly grind to a halt in affected markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 334 new coronavirus infections, total reaches 3,252

Singapores health ministry confirmed 334 more coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking its tally to 3,252.Most of the new cases were linked to outbreaks in migrant workers dormitories, the ministry said....

As rebel-held Syria fears virus, just one machine is there to test

A single machine at Mohamad Shahim Makkis medical center in Idlib province, part of Syrias last rebel stronghold, is the only alarm that will sound when the coronavirus strikes a population of millions of the worlds most vulnerable people.M...

Brussels mulls 1.5 trn euro virus recovery fund

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said Tuesday the EU may need a 1.5-trillion euro USD1.6 trillion economic recovery fund following the coronavirus pandemic, but the financing of such joint spending remains murky. I coul...

Senior Congress leader booked for violating lockdown rules in Telangana

Senior Congress leader, Hanumantha Rao has been booked for allegedly violating lockdown rules by approaching Dr. BR Ambedkars statue and garlanding it on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary. Speaking to ANI, Hanumanth Rao, Senior Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020