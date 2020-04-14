Indian Consulate General in UAE resumes partial passport services

The Indian Consulate General in Dubai has issued an advisory on partially resuming the passport services for Indian applicants through BLS Sharjah Centre from April 15 onwards. The advisory from the consulate general says that the applications for renewal of passports that have expired or would expire on or before April 30, 2020, will be processed initially.

The Consulate General in Dubai also listed the ways people can apply for the renewal of passports. Those people who want to apply for renewal can send an email to the consulate at the email address- passport.dubai@mea.gov.in with an explanation of the emergency for the renewal.

The Consulate would then give an appointment at the BLS International Exclusive Centre for Indian Passport and Visa Services at Sharjah. As per the advisory, the applicant will have to prepare the application online and attach all required documents before visiting the center at the appointed time.

The passport services were suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and a temporary ban on international arrivals in India. (ANI)

