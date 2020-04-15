Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 01:59 IST
Virtus.pro stay perfect at ESL One L.A.'s Europe-CIS event

Virtus.pro swept their fourth straight match Tuesday to remain Group A's only unbeaten team and clinch an upper-bracket playoff spot in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Virtus.pro beat Team Nigma (3-3) in 45 minutes on the first map and 25 on the second in the Dota 2 tournament's best-of-three format, improving to 6-0 with only one match in the round-robin group stage remaining. They secured one of the two upper-bracket playoff spots that will be awarded to Group A.

OG and Vikin.gg also won via sweeps on Tuesday to each improve to 4-2, taking down HellRaisers (2-4) and B8 (1-5), respectively. OG took 31-minute and 33-minute maps from HellRaisers, while Vikin.gg won in 31 minutes and 53 minutes against B8, who were eliminated from playoff contention. In the game's other match, Cyber Legacy (2-4) seesawed past Gambit Esports (2-4) for a 2-1 victory. Cyber Legacy sandwiched victories in 49 minutes and 32 minutes around a 31-minute win by Gambit on the second map.

The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments. The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket.

Both groups' round-robin finale will be played Thursday. First, Group B will play its penultimate matches on Wednesday: Team Unique vs. Chicken Fighters

Natus Vincere vs. Team Spirit Team Secret vs. Alliance

Team Liquid vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas The playoffs start Friday.

ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Tuesday (map record in parentheses): Group A

1. Virtus.pro: 6-0 (12-2) T2. OG: 4-2 (9-5)

T2. Vikin.gg: 4-2 (8-6) 4. Team Nigma: 3-3 (6-7)

T5. Gambit Esports: 2-4 (7-8) T5. HellRaisers: 2-4 (6-9)

T5. Cyber Legacy: 2-4 (6-10) 8. B8: 1-5 (4-11)

Group B 1. Team Secret: 5-0 (10-2)

T2. Alliance: 3-2 (8-6) T2. Chicken Fighters: 3-2 (8-7)

T2. Team Spirit: 3-2 (8-7) T5. Team Unique: 2-3 (7-8)

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 2-3 (6-8) T5. Natus Vincere: 2-3 (5-8)

8. Team Liquid: 0-5 (4-10) --Field Level Media

