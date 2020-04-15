Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Tiger King' gets the comic book treatment

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 02:41 IST
'Tiger King' gets the comic book treatment

"Tiger King," the compelling true crime series set in the world of private zoos and their eccentric owners, is getting the comic book treatment.

Tidalwave Productions said on Tuesday it has added the story to its Infamous series of pop culture comic books after the Netflix television series became a worldwide phenomenon. "You can't make this stuff up," said Michael Frizell, who will write the book to be published in June in both print and digital editions.

"I never imagined I'd be researching a book like this. It was a challenge to find a focus for the comic because there's so much happening," Frizell said in a statement. "Tiger King," the extraordinary tale of flamboyant Oklahoma zoo keeper Joe Exotic, his rivalry with Florida big cat rescue activist Carole Baskin and his imprisonment for planning to murder Baskin's husband, was watched by some 34.3 million viewers in the first 10 days after it was released on Netflix on March 20, according to Nielsen data.

Tiger King's immense popularity coincided with Americans settling into stay-at-home mode to help slow the spread of the coronavirus during which television viewership has soared. The series has already spawned a follow-up episode from celebrity website TMZ, and plans for two more series, including a possible movie version.

Publisher Darren G. Davis said the comic book was "fun and a good distraction" from the coronavirus epidemic that has upended life for millions of people and killed more than 124,000 people globally. The glossy comic will have two covers, one featuring Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin and the other a colorful "blinged" out tiger.

Previous subjects in the Infamous series have included troubled actors Charlie Sheen and Lindsay Lohan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF chief economist says 100 countries seek pandemic aid; more resources may be needed

The International Monetary Funds 1 trillion in lending capacity is quite substantial to help members deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but further resources may be needed as the full brunt of the crisis reaches developing countries, its c...

Former aide accuses Biden of sexual assault, campaign denies it

A former aide to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has in several media interviews accused him of sexually assaulting her nearly 30 years ago when he was a U.S. senator, an assertion that Bidens campaign has strongly den...

Iraq suspends Reuters for three months over report on coronavirus cases

Iraq has suspended the licence of the Reuters news agency after it published a story saying the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country was higher than officially reported.Iraqs media regulator said it was revoking Reuters licence...

Health care workers are 10%-20% of US coronavirus cases

Between 10 and 20 of U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers, though they tended to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials reported Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020