Germany slams Trump's WHO payment freeze

Germany slams Trump's WHO payment freezePTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:51 IST
Berlin slammed the US' decision to freeze payments to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, as German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned against "blaming others" for the coronavirus crisis
"Blaming others won't help... one of the best investments is to strengthen the UN, above all the under-financed WHO... in the development and distribution of tests and vaccines," Maas wrote on Twitter, a day after US President Donald Trump accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging" the spread of coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Heiko Maas
- Berlin
- Donald Trump
- World Health Organisation
- German
- UN
ALSO READ
Europe sends medical gear to Iran through first sanction-bypass deal: Berlin
Berlin urges respect for rule of law after Hungary power grab
PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19
US denies 'Wild West' swoop on Berlin-bound masks
PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19.