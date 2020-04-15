Left Menu
Development News Edition

29 killed in two attacks in restive eastern

PTI | Beni | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:07 IST
29 killed in two attacks in restive eastern
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ONUinfo)

Twenty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said Wednesday

"CODECO assailants attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civilians," said Adel Alingi, head of the Djugu administrative region in Ituri province, referring to an armed group targeting the Hema ethnic community. The raid took place overnight Saturday-Sunday

In the second attack on Tuesday, two soldiers, a civilian and five militiamen were killed in Beni, in neighboring North Kivu province, the army said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport must wait for some months, time not ideal: medical experts

Forced out of grounds, tracks and courts by the COVID-19 pandemic, sports events may help in the long run, but medical experts on Wednesday warned that resuming anything this year could mean putting lives at risk. When sporting events do ev...

Low-key affair on 73rd Himachal Day as CM unfurls Tricolour in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur unfurled the national flag at the Ridge in Shimla marking the 73rd Himachal Day on Wednesday in a low-key affair amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrations were modest as Thakur presided over...

Checking of movement passes causes traffic snarl in Jammu amid lockdown

A traffic snarl was witnessed at Vikram chowk in the heart of the city for the first time in a month on Wednesday as the second phase of ongoing lockdown to combat COVID-19 commenced across the country. The traffic jam was caused as the pol...

Drugs, cattle smuggling along Pak, Bangla borders continue amid COVID-19 lockdown: Data

The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 may have brought many businesses to a grinding halt, but smuggling of drugs and fake Indian currency notes across the Bangladesh and Pakistan borders is continuing unabated, albeit in m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020