29 killed in two attacks in restive eastern

Twenty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said Wednesday

"CODECO assailants attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civilians," said Adel Alingi, head of the Djugu administrative region in Ituri province, referring to an armed group targeting the Hema ethnic community. The raid took place overnight Saturday-Sunday

In the second attack on Tuesday, two soldiers, a civilian and five militiamen were killed in Beni, in neighboring North Kivu province, the army said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.