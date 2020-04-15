Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than two million cases - There have been at least 2,001,204 reported infections in 193 countries and territories since the virus emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Wednesday based on official sources. Of those, more than 126,898 people have died worldwide.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 26,059 fatalities and 609,516 reported infections. Italy follows with 21,067 deaths, Spain with 18,579, France 15,729 and Britain 12,107.

- Trump draws ire over WHO funding freeze - Several countries express anger and concern after the US decision to freeze funding to the World Health Organization over what President Trump calls its "mismanaging" of the pandemic. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat both express regret, China says it is "seriously concerned" and Germany warns "blaming others won't help".

The WHO's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says on Twitter the Organization's "singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives" and stop the pandemic. "There is no time to waste", he adds. - Germany to extend confinement - Germany is set to extend its restrictions to May 3, which includes keeping schools closed, regional government sources say ahead of talks with the Chancellor Angela Merkel on the issue.

- Denmark reopens some schools - Meanwhile, Danish schools begin reopening after a month-long closure. Nurseries, kindergartens and primary schools restart, though classes only resume in about half of the country's municipalities and in about 35 percent of Copenhagen's schools. Others have requested more time to adjust to health protocols. All are due to reopen by April 20.

- Seeking vaccine funding - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen calls a donors conference for May 4 to fund the creation and global deployment of a vaccine. - 'Worst year' for oil sector - The International Energy Agency (IEA) says the pandemic will slash global oil demand in 2020 to erase a decade of growth and set up "the worst year in the history" of the sector.

Demand is projected to plummet by a record 9.3 million barrels per day (mbd) for the year as a whole. - Amazon lockdown clash - Amazon warns it may be forced to halt activity at its distribution centres and reduce service in France following a court ruling that ordered the online retailer to only deliver essential goods.

Amazon is appealing Tuesday's court ruling that said Amazon France had "failed to recognise its obligations regarding the security and health of its workers". - Tour de France postponed - Cycling's flagship event will be raced from August 29 to September 20, organisers announce, pushing the Tour de France back from its original beginning on June 27 to what is its latest start date since its creation in 1903.

