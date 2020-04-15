WHO pandemic performance will be reviewed 'in due course': Tedros

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it would review its handling of the coronavirus pandemic "in due course", following criticism from US President Donald Trump who froze funding to the UN agency

"No doubt, areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons for all of us to learn," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference in Geneva.

