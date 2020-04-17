Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's COVID-19 deaths nearing 18,000, cases tally over 108,000

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has increased by 753 to 17,920 over the past 24 hours, with the total case count now standing at 108,847, Jerome Salomon, the head of the state health agency, said on Thursday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 17-04-2020 01:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 01:18 IST
France's COVID-19 deaths nearing 18,000, cases tally over 108,000
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

By = Paris [France], April 17 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has increased by 753 to 17,920 over the past 24 hours, with the total case count now standing at 108,847, Jerome Salomon, the head of the state health agency, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the country reported a total of 106,206 cases, including a record 1,438 new fatalities. Salomon specified that it was not the daily death toll, as the data had been compiled over the last three-day weekend. "The total number of victims since March 1 is 17,920," Salomon said at a briefing on Thursday.

He noted that 11,060 of them had died in hospitals, and 6,860 others in social and medical-social facilities. President Emmanuel Macron on Monday extended nationwide movement restrictions, which had been introduced due to the epidemic, until May 11. Afterwards, the country is set to gradually reopen kindergartens, schools and universities. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese premier says 98% of depositors will be untouched by economic rescue plan

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Thursday that 98 of depositors will be left unscathed by an economic rescue plan that has come under heavy criticism in part because of a proposal to tap deposits to cover huge losses.A draft plan...

S.Africa to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during lockdown

South Africa will allow mines to operate at up to 50 capacity during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, according to amended regulations published on Thursday.The government had ordered most underground mines a...

Brazil's Bolsonaro appoints Nelson Teich as health minister

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he had appointed oncologist Nelson Teich as the countrys new health minister, shortly after firing his predecessor over disagreements on measures to fight coronavirus.Bolsonaro, who h...

EU sees "Green Deal" delays but keeps climate target plan -draft document

The European Commission will delay some climate policies under its signature Green Deal proposal due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the timeline to unveil a new 2030 emissions target is unchanged, according to a draft document seen by Reu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020