Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast's Peacock to launch with limited originals; Germany's Oktoberfest unlikely to take place and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 02:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast's Peacock to launch with limited originals; Germany's Oktoberfest unlikely to take place and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comcast's Peacock to launch with limited original shows amid coronavirus

NBCUniversal's long-awaited streaming service, Peacock, will launch free to some Comcast Corp customers on Wednesday with a limited slate of new content, as productions for its original programming have been halted amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Peacock will promote its library of existing TV shows and movies like "30 Rock" and "Jurassic Park" as Americans seek out "comforting and familiar" content as they grapple with life during the pandemic, Comcast executives told a news conference call on Tuesday.

Germany's Oktoberfest unlikely to take place this year

The annual Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, is unlikely to take place this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the premier of the southern German state of Bavaria said on Thursday. The Oktoberfest attracts around six million visitors to Munich every year, with many traveling from abroad. Revelers sit together on long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.

Lunch with A-Rod, serenade by Bieber as #allinchallenge on coronavirus takes off

Leonardo DiCaprio is offering a walk-on role in his next movie, Justin Bieber says he will serenade the winner in their hometown, and Ellen DeGeneres is offering one lucky American the chance to co-host an episode of "The Ellen Show." Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, offering a one-on-one batting lesson and lunch, and National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, whose offer is a private workout, are also among dozens of celebrities taking part in the #AllInChallenge, to raise money to help feed Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Argentina sketches out $70 bln debt revamp with big coupon cut, 3-year payment halt

Argentina sketched out its debt restructuring proposal to international creditors on Thursday, involving a three-year grace period, large coupon cuts and a smaller reduction in capital, as it looks to win over bondholders to a deal.

Bolsonaro fires health minister, calls to reopen economy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after clashing with him over how to fight the new coronavirus, and again called for states to end stay-at-home orders that he said were hurting the economy.

India says IMF liquidity boost may have costly side effects

Indias finance minister said on Thursday the country could not support a general allocation of new Special Drawing Rights by the International Monetary Fund because it might not be effective in easing coronavirus-driven financial pressures.

Merkel's conservatives make big poll gains in midst of coronavirus crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative bloc has won support during the coronavirus crisis, hitting its highest level in nearly three years, a poll showed on Thursday.
