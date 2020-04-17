Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast's Peacock to launch with limited originals; Germany's Oktoberfest unlikely to take place and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comcast's Peacock to launch with limited original shows amid coronavirus

NBCUniversal's long-awaited streaming service, Peacock, will launch free to some Comcast Corp customers on Wednesday with a limited slate of new content, as productions for its original programming have been halted amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Peacock will promote its library of existing TV shows and movies like "30 Rock" and "Jurassic Park" as Americans seek out "comforting and familiar" content as they grapple with life during the pandemic, Comcast executives told a news conference call on Tuesday.

Germany's Oktoberfest unlikely to take place this year

The annual Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, is unlikely to take place this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the premier of the southern German state of Bavaria said on Thursday. The Oktoberfest attracts around six million visitors to Munich every year, with many traveling from abroad. Revelers sit together on long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.

Lunch with A-Rod, serenade by Bieber as #allinchallenge on coronavirus takes off

Leonardo DiCaprio is offering a walk-on role in his next movie, Justin Bieber says he will serenade the winner in their hometown, and Ellen DeGeneres is offering one lucky American the chance to co-host an episode of "The Ellen Show." Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, offering a one-on-one batting lesson and lunch, and National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, whose offer is a private workout, are also among dozens of celebrities taking part in the #AllInChallenge, to raise money to help feed Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

