Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virtus.pro, Secret finish 7-0 at ESL One L.A. Europe-CIS

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 03:32 IST
Virtus.pro, Secret finish 7-0 at ESL One L.A. Europe-CIS

Virtus.pro and Team Secret each won their round-robin finales on Thursday to complete a perfect group stage in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the Dota 2 ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Virtus.pro (7-0) rallied past B8 (1-6) for a 2-1 win to finish atop Group A, and Secret (7-0) swept Team Unique (2-5) to win Group B.

In other action on the final day of round-robin play, OG (5-2) swept Gambit Esports (2-5), Team Nigma (4-3) swept Vikin.gg (4-3) and HellRaisers (3-4) swept Cyber Legacy (2-5) in Group A. In Group B, Team Spirit (5-2) swept Ninjas in Pyjamas (2-5), Team Liquid (2-5) swept Natus Vincere (2-5), and Alliance outlasted Chicken Fighters (4-3) by a score of 2-1. Virtus.pro dropped their opening game in the best-of-three format in 31 minutes, but they fought back to B8 in 27 minutes and 24 minutes to take the match.

Secret handled Unique with victories in 34 minutes and 47 minutes. The top two teams from each group head straight to the upper-bracket semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs, which start Friday. Virtus.pro will face Group B runner-up Spirit, and Secret will battle OG, who took second place in Group A.

In the lower-bracket, Team Nigma will face Chicken Fighters, and Vikin.gg will battle Alliance. All matches will be best-of-three until Sunday's grand final. The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region began with 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups fighting for eight total playoff spots. The winner will claim $60,000. ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS final standings:

Group A 1. Virtus.pro: 7-0 (14-3)

2. OG: 5-2 (11-5) 3. Team Nigma: 4-3 (8-7)

4. Vikin.gg: 4-3 (8-8) 5. HellRaisers: 3-4 (8-9)

6. Gambit Esports: 2-5 (7-10) 7. Cyber Legacy: 2-5 (6-12)

8. B8: 1-6 (5-13) Group B

1. Team Secret: 7-0 (14-2) 2. Team Spirit: 5-2 (12-7)

3. Alliance: 4-3 (10-9) 4. Chicken Fighters: 4-3 (11-10)

5. Team Liquid: 2-5 (8-10) 6. Team Unique: 2-5 (8-12)

7. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 2-5 (6-12) 8. Natus Vincere: 2-5 (5-12)

Prize pool: 1. $60,000

2. $38,000 3. $25,000

4. $14,000 5-6. $10,000 each

7-8. $7,500 each 9-10. $5,000 each -- HellRaisers, Team Liquid

11-12. $4,000 each -- Gambit Esports, Team Unique 13-14. $3,000 each -- Cyber Legacy, Ninjas in Pyjamas

15-16. $2,000 each -- B8, Natus Vincere --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

US provides nearly USD5.9 million in health assistance to India on COVID 19

The United States has provided nearly USD5.9 million in health assistance to India to slow the spread of COVID-19, the State Department said Thursday. The amount is being used to help India hinder the spread of the disease by providing care...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to rise as markets brace for China GDP data

Asian stocks look set to bounce on Friday to recover towards a one-month high as investors, following Wall Streets lead overnight, sought silver linings in a run of data that showed the world is in its worst recession in decades.Any gains, ...

Argentina sketches out debt revamp with $38 bln coupon cut, 3-year payment halt

Argentina sketched out its debt restructuring proposal to international creditors on Thursday, involving a three-year grace period, large coupon cuts and a smaller reduction in capital, as it looks to win over bondholders to a deal. Economy...

COVID-19: IMF approves over USD 1.3 billion emergency financing to Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund IMF on Thursday approved USD 1.3 billion in emergency financing to Pakistan to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 shock. The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund IMF approved a purchase...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020