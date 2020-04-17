Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. says at least 32 people, mostly women and children, killed as insurgents, Myanmar military clash

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:32 IST
U.N. says at least 32 people, mostly women and children, killed as insurgents, Myanmar military clash
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A surge in fighting between the Myanmar military and insurgents has killed at least 32 people, mostly women and children, in the restive Rakhine and Chin states, the U.N. human rights office said on Friday, adding the military had destroyed homes and schools.

The Arakan Army, an insurgent group seeking greater autonomy for the region, has been battling government troops for more than a year. "Myanmar's military has been carrying out almost daily airstrikes and shelling in populated areas resulting in at least 32 deaths and 71 injuries since 23 March, the majority women and children, and they have also been destroying and burning schools and homes," U.N. human rights office spokesman Rupert Colville told a Geneva news briefing.

In response to a question, he said it was "very difficult to get precise information from Rakhine on whether the reported casualties are the result of targeting or were caught in the crossfire between the Arakan Army and Myanmar army". Myanmar military spokesmen could not immediately be reached for comment on the report. The army has dismissed some of the accusations of civilian casualties as fabricated.

Shelling in Rakhine state's Kyauk Seik village on Monday killed eight people, two local officials, and a resident told Reuters, but the army said reports that civilians in the village had been shelled were "fabricated". Countries including the United States and Britain have called for an end to fighting in Rakhine, not least to help protect vulnerable communities from the coronavirus pandemic. Myanmar has reported 85 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

The Arakan Army declared a month-long ceasefire for April along with two other ethnic armed groups, citing the pandemic. The military rejected the ceasefire, with a spokesman saying a previous truce declared by the government went unheeded by insurgents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19; Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Prince William and Kate say look after mental health in coronavirus crisisBritains Prince William and his wife Kate urged people to look after their mental health during the novel cor...

US Domestic News Roundup: Wary of public transport, coronavirus-hit Americans turn to bikes; New Jersey contractor charged with theft of N95 respirator masks and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to be released due to coronavirus outbreak - sourcesMichael Cohen, the former personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, will be released early from pris...

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands top 30,000; Indonesia reports most coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands top 30,000 health authoritiesConfirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have risen by 1,235 to 30,449, Dutch health authorities said on Frida...

UK regulator clears Amazon investment in virus-hit Deliveroo

Amazons purchase of a stake in Deliveroo has been provisionally cleared by Britains competition regulator in light of a potentially fatal deterioration in the online food delivery groups finances as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.Amaz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020