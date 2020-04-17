12 Indians among 14 new coronavirus cases in Nepal

12 Indians among 14 new coronavirus cases in NepalPTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:23 IST
Twelve Indians are among the 14 new coronavirus cases reported in Nepal on Friday, nearly doubling the number of infected persons in the country. The number of infected persons in the country jumped to 30 after 14 more people tested positive for coronavirus, Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed. Earlier Nepal had reported 16 coronavirus cases.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, 14 men from Udayapur in eastern Nepal and Chitwan district in southern Nepal tested positive for the deadly virus. According to Chief District Officer of Udaypur Deepak Pahadi, all 12 Covid infected patients from Udaypur district are Indian nationals under quaratine in Triyuga Multiple Campus in Triyuga Municipality-3 for some time. They were earlier staying in a local mosque, but were quarantined in a school building after residents informed authorities about them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- Indians
- Ministry of Health and Population
- Indian
- Covid
ALSO READ
Nepal scraps medical supply deal of Chinese company; finds product of substandard quality
Only 1/4th of Indians pay for news, but 2/3rd willing to pay: WEF study
Home is where research is: Three Indians stay back in Italy to complete their work
Nepal reports sixth coronavirus case
Home is where research is: Three Indians stay back in Italy to complete their work