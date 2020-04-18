Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus deaths across Africa hit 1,000: AFP tally

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-04-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 02:54 IST
Coronavirus deaths across Africa hit 1,000: AFP tally
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The novel coronavirus has killed 1,000 people across Africa since the pandemic emerged late last year, according to an AFP tally using official figures. Algeria is the African country with the highest number of deaths at 364, followed by Egypt with 205, Morocco 135 and South Africa 50, according to the figures compiled at 2000 GMT on Friday.

African countries have recorded a total of 19,334 infections since the virus emerged in China in late December, the figures show. Africa has so far suffered less than other regions from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus -- at least according to official numbers.

But limited testing in many countries has deprived African officials of a full picture of the disease's spread. The worldwide death toll has topped 150,000 people while more than 2.2 million infections have been declared.

Health experts have warned of the devastation the deadly virus could cause in Africa, where most hospitals are desperately short of equipment and trained staff. The World Health Organization last month warned Africa faced a dramatic evolution of the pandemic even as governments imposed restrictions, curfews and travel bans to help curb the spread. The continent appears poorly equipped to manage a major health crisis and is struggling to test enough to monitor virus cases.

Containment measures in poorer parts of Africa have also been difficult to enforce in impoverished and densely populated neighborhoods, where houses are overcrowded and most survive thanks to informal work. The World Bank and IMF said on Friday that Africa needs USD 44 billion more to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite a freeze in debt payments for many countries and massive pledges of support to help the continent prepare for a possible surge in infections and the economic fallout.

.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Two tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total 85

With two more COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 85. The contact tracing of two new cases, who were infected with the virus after coming in contact with corona positive ...

California forms task force to jump-start economy as coronavirus deaths surge

California Governor Gavin Newsom tapped business and political leaders including Arnold Schwarzenegger and billionaire Tom Steyer to help jump-start an economy ravaged by the new coronavirus as the states daily death toll hit an all-time hi...

Latam countries scrap duties on some breathing devices from India

Latin American countries including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia have scrapped import duties on some respiratory equipment from India as a temporary trade-relief measure to fight the new coronavirus, engineering exports body EEPC India sai...

Biden says Trump failed to hold China accountable on coronavirus

Americans are paying the price for President Donald Trumps failure to hold China to account over the coronavirus pandemic, presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday, as the two campaigns spar over who can better conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020