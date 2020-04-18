Quincy Crew roll again in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew picked up where they left off one night before, pulling off another sweep Friday to take sole possession of first place at the Dota 2 BTS Pro Series: Americas event. A day after needing barely 30 minutes to take care of FURIA Esports, Quincy beat Evil Geniuses in 33 minutes on the first map and 15 minutes in the second. Quincy now sit at 4-0, a half-game ahead of 3-0 CR4ZY.

In the day's other match, Cloud9 kept FURIA winless with 22- and 20-minute wins. The online event features eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool, with $21,000 going to the tournament winner.

All matches in the round-robin group stage are best-of-three. The top four teams will advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.

All playoff matches will be best-of three before the grand final on April 26, which will feature a best-of-five format. The action continues Saturday with three matches:

--Evil Geniuses vs. business associates --CR4ZY vs. FURIA Esports

--Cloud9 vs. beastcoast BTS Pro Series: Americas standings through Friday (map record in parentheses):

1. Quincy Crew, 4-0 (8-2) 2. CR4ZY, 3-0 (6-2)

T3. Thunder Predator, 3-2 (8-5) T3. Evil Geniuses, 3-2 (7-5)

5. Cloud9, 2-4 (5-9) 6. business associates, 1-2 (4-4)

7. beastcoast, 0-2 (0-4) 8. FURIA Esports, 0-4 (1-8)

--Field Level Media

