Left Menu
Development News Edition

No relief for people in Gilgit-Baltistan during lockdown, alleges Qoumi Alliance

As people in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan are battling COVID-19, nationalist parties have accused the government of not providing relief to people during the lockdown.

ANI | Skardu (Gilgit-Baltistan) | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:11 IST
No relief for people in Gilgit-Baltistan during lockdown, alleges Qoumi Alliance
Safeer Abbas Advocate, chairman of Qoumi Alliance, Gilgit-Baltistan. Image Credit: ANI

As people in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan are battling COVID-19, nationalist parties have accused the government of not providing relief to people during the lockdown. Safeer Abbas Advocate, chairman of Qoumi Alliance, Gilgit-Baltistan has said that provincial and federal governments have failed to provide any relief to the people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"It has been almost a month of lockdown amid COVID-19, but the people have not received any relief from provincial and federal governments. Besides a few of their visits and promises, the governments have failed in their policies," he said. "The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman keeps telling the Pakistani media that his government has given relief material of Rs. 22 crore to the public. We challenge the Chief Minister that he has not even spent Rs. 22 during this crisis," added Safeer Abbas.

According to details, 250 patients have tested positive for the epidemic in Gilgit-Baltistan and the numbers could surge as if the corona testing facilities be enhanced. The doctors, paramedic staff and others engaged in fighting the outbreak have no PPE kits available.

Safeer Abbas said, "The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits are not being made available to date. Some of our doctors and policemen are already sent in quarantine. If anything happens to them, the Qouami Alliance will protest against the government." He also accused Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recently set up 'corona relief youth tiger force' comprising young volunteers, to help the government provide help to deserving people during the lockdown.

Safeer Abbas said, "Where is your tiger force? It is not visible on the ground. Will they come to the rescue when the public will die due to hunger? Why do you need tiger force? You have teachers and other government servants who are sitting at home. Why are you not distributing ration with their help? People are not receiving ration and the lockdown is still continuing." He strongly condemned the ruling PTI government and asked the Gilgit-Baltistan government to pressurise those sitting in Islamabad to provide an urgent relief package. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Sam Smith says he ‘definitely had’ coronavirus

Singer Sam Smith says weeks before lockdown began he was convinced that he had coronavirus and went into self-isolation in his Los Angeles home. The Oscar-winning musician said he and his sister were having symptoms for COVID-19 before the...

COVID-19: Manipur releases 69 prisoners to decongest prisons

A total of 69 prisoners were released on Saturday from different jails in Manipur as per the Supreme Court guidelines to decongest prisons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said. Of the 69 released prisoners, 64 were from...

Popular actor Avneet Kaur celebrates Baisakhi on Kwai Live

New Delhi India, April 18 ANINewsVoir Bollywood diva and popular TV actor Avneet Kaur celebrated this Baisakhi by making her debut on short videos app Kwai. Avneet hosted an hour-long Kwai Live chat in the evening and regaled her fans by sh...

Karnataka minister draws flak from BJP and Cong for defying lockdown norms

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu drew flak from his own party the BJP as well as the Congress for allegedly letting hundreds of people throng the Rupangudi Road in Ballari to collect food packets from him. Visuals showed that the peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020