44 jihadists found dead in Chad prison: prosecutor

A group of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram, arrested during a recent operation against the jihadist group, have been found dead in the prison where they were being held, Chad's chief prosecutor announced Saturday

Speaking on national television, Youssouf Tom said the 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell on Thursday

They were part of a group of 58 suspects jailed during a recent army operation in the Lake Chad zone.

