People News Roundup: Prince William and Kate say: look after mental health in coronavirus crisis

UK's Prince William and Kate say: look after mental health in coronavirus crisis

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate urged people to look after their mental health during the novel coronavirus outbreak and drew attention to the particular psychological strain felt by frontline health workers. "We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious," William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, and Kate said in an interview promoting a government Every Mind Matters online platform which gives tips on mental health.

