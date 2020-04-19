Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extensive damage at Greek migrant camp after fire, protests

PTI | Athens | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:40 IST
Extensive damage at Greek migrant camp after fire, protests
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

One of Greece's largest migrant camps has been extensively damaged in a fire, hours after the death of an Iraqi woman living there sparked unrest, officials said Sunday. The fire late Saturday at Vial camp on Chios island destroyed the facilities of the European asylum service, a camp canteen, tents, and many housing containers, Migration Ministry Secretary Manos Logothetis told AFP.

"A large part of the camp's administrative services was destroyed," said Logothetis, adding that no injuries were reported. A local police source said three persons had been detained in relation to the unrest, which erupted after a 47-year-old asylum seeker from Iraq died in the camp on Saturday.

"We managed to restore order at around 1 am... There were many people who took part in the incidents," the officer said. The Iraqi woman had been taken with a fever to a local hospital earlier this week. At the time, a test for coronavirus had returned negative, state news agency ANA reported Saturday.

Migrant camps in Greece have been under quarantine in recent weeks, with authorities trying to keep residents apart from locals. The virus has so far killed 110 people in Greece. Another 67 are in intensive care.

There have been coronavirus cases in two camps on the mainland. As with all of Greece's island camps, Vial is massively overcrowded. There are more than 5,000 people living in space intended for around 1,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

514 new coronavirus cases in Pak, total infection increase to 7,993

Pakistan has reported 514 new cases of the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 7,993 with 159 deaths, according to official data released on Sunday. The Ministry of National Health Services said...

Coronavirus: UK expands repatriation flights from South Asia

As many as 7,000 more Britons will return home from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh as the UK government has announced to operate 31 more charter flights over the next week to repatriate its citizens stranded in the coronavirus lockdown acro...

UK not thinking of easing virus lockdown measures yet: minister

Britain is not considering lifting the lockdown enacted almost four weeks ago to control the coronavirus outbreak given deeply worrying increases in the death toll, a senior minister said on Sunday. Britain is at or near the peak of a healt...

India's Maharashtra state allows some economic activity as national coronavirus cases top 15,000

Indias Maharashtra state, the countrys largest regional economy, will allow a limited number of sectors to resume business on Monday, after a weeks-long shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus left millions out of work.Maharashtra, home ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020