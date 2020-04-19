Fnatic stay undefeated in BTS: Southeast Asia

Fnatic needed three maps to top TNC Predator 2-1 and remain undefeated in BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia play on Sunday. Fnactic (6-0) won the first map in 28 minutes, then dropped the second in 39 minutes. A win in the 42-minute third map sealed the victory and dropped TNC Predator (3-2) into third place.

In other action Sunday, Reality Rift won on back-to-back days, sweeping CR in maps that lasted 33 and 40 minutes. Reality Rift (3-3) jumped from seventh to fourth place, while CR (0-6) remained in last place. Eight teams are competing for a $21,000 first prize out of a $50,000 prize pool.

The top four finishers in round-robin play advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated. All playoff matches are best-of three except the best-of-five Grand Final.

The event ends next Sunday. Monday's match schedule:

--Team Adroit vs. T1 --Geek Fam vs. Reality Rift

BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Sunday (map record in parentheses): 1. Fnatic: 6-0 (12-2)

2. Team Adroit: 3-1 (6-3) 3. TNC Predator: 3-2 (7-4)

4. Reality Rift: 3-3 (6-7) 5. T1: 2-3 (6-6)

6. Geek Fam: 2-3 (5-7) 7. BOOM Esports: 2-3 (4-6)

8. CR: 0-6 (1-12) --Field Level Media

