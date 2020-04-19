Left Menu
Fourth COVID-19 patient recovers, discharged from hospital in Nepal

A 21-year-old has been discharged from Seti Provincial Hospital in Kailali District of far-western Nepal after he fully recovered and tested negative for the novel coronavirus post his treatment.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Raj BK from Lamkichuha tested positive for the coronavirus in the first week of April and spent at least 16 days at hospitals.

"The doctors have advised me to stay in home quarantine for additional 15 days and undergo another round of test after fortnight interval. I am advised to follow the same activities which I carried on during my stay here, stay separate," BK told reporters. BK had returned from India and subsequently stayed in a quarantine facility where he developed the symptoms of the disease and was later tested positive for the virus.

Seti Hospital conducted a clinical test of his swab samples in an interval of 24 hours. The test turned out to be negative and was later discharged. Kailali is one of the hotspots of COVID-19 in the country, five people are under treatment for the virus.

BK is the fourth person to have recovered from the COVID-19 in Nepal. Currently, there is 27 active cases of coronavirus in the country out of 31 cases that have been reported. (ANI)

