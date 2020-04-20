Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tunisia extends coronavirus lockdown to May 4, expects gradual easing

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 02:11 IST
Tunisia extends coronavirus lockdown to May 4, expects gradual easing

Tunisia is extending a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus to May 4, then it will ease restrictions gradually on some economic activities, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Sunday.

The government has said it expected Tunisia's economy would shrink by up to 4.3%, the steepest drop since independence in 1956, because of the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. The North African country has confirmed 866 cases of the coronavirus and 37 people have died.

"The situation is relatively under control, but more caution is required," Fakhfakh told state-run TV. He added that the pace of normal life will not return quickly even after May 4. Tunisia's vital tourism sector could lose $1.4 billion and 400,000 jobs this year, an official letter sent to the IMF and seen by Reuters showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: France says coronavirus crisis easing; Spain coronavirus death climb by lowest daily amount and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far from overThe coronavirus situation in France is improving slowly but surely and shortages of protective gear such as face masks are easing, ...

Gunman in Canada kills more than 10 people in rampage -police

A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday. Police told reporters that 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman shot people in ...

Expelled from Mozambique, fugitive cocaine boss heads to Brazilian jail

Mozambique on Sunday expelled a fugitive Brazilian cocaine trafficker following his arrest this week, a case that underlines the growing global reach of Brazils so-called First Capital Command PCC gang, officials said.Gilberto Aparecido dos...

Entertainment News Roundup: Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale and Who's Who of pop culture unites for 'One World'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Dylans Times They Are A-Changin lyrics for sale for 2.2 millionBob Dylans handwritten lyrics to his 1960s classic The Times They Are A-Changin are going up for sale with a 2.2 mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020