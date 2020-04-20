Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Record 1,426 new cases in Singapore, mostly foreign workers affected

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:08 IST
COVID-19: Record 1,426 new cases in Singapore, mostly foreign workers affected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore on Monday reported a record 1,426 new coronavirus cases, out of which 1,410 are foreign workers, including Indians residing in dormitories, health officials said. With the fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city-state stands at 8,014, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," said the Ministry in a statement. A total of 18 foreign worker dormitories have been gazetted as isolation areas, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

As of Sunday, the cluster at S11 Dormitory at Punggol remained the biggest, with 1,508 confirmed cases. The next biggest cluster was at Sungei Tengah Lodge, with 521 confirmed cases.

Though the dormitories are being disinfected and bedding accommodation re-arranged, most of these were overcrowded, leading to a large number of cases as foreign workers are now undergoing screening and testing. All foreign workers in the construction sector have been placed on mandatory stay-home notices until May 4 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) noted that while the recent rise in the number of foreign workers infected with the coronavirus has mostly been concentrated in dormitories, there have been cases at construction worksites. Meanwhile, crime-fighting has continued during the COVID-19 outbreak, albeit with precautionary measures for inmates, suspects and accused persons, the Channel News Asia reported on Monday.

In the prisons, where no coronavirus case has been detected as of Apr 10, inmates have been issued with a reusable mask each. Newly admitted inmates are housed separately from the general population and monitored for 14 days, said the Singapore Prison Service (SPS).

All inmates have their temperatures taken twice daily and safe distancing measures are in place to reduce the gathering of inmates, for example during yard time. Family members of inmates are not allowed to visit during the circuit breaker period from Apr 7 to May 4, as SPS has suspended all family visits.

Instead, inmates can make local phone calls to their families or communicate via email and traditional mail. If the inmates need to be produced in court, video-conferencing is used when possible, otherwise, SPS works closely with the courts to implement safe distancing for those who need escorting to court.

A Singapore Police Force spokesperson told the Channel that police services are "largely unaffected", but frontline officers are issued with personal protective equipment including masks and gloves. Most court hearings originally scheduled during the circuit breaker period have been adjourned, the Chief Justice previously announced.

However, cases that are urgent and essential continue to be heard, albeit with extra precautions, according to the Channel report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-NFL-League navigates cyber risk as draft moves online

With countless hours of research and planning kept as closely guarded as the Presidents nuclear football, cyber security is in focus for this weeks NFL Draft, as teams pivot to a virtual format on COVID-19 lockdown.Usually Draft Day securit...

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya loses his High Court appeal in UK against his extradition order to India.

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya loses his High Court appeal in UK against his extradition order to India....

Kept home by COVID-19, US politics goes virtual with digital dance parties and avatars

When stay-at-home orders sparked by the coronavirus forced him to find new ways to reach young voters ahead of the November U.S. election, Felix Clarke turned to an online computer game.The New Hampshire college student logged in to Minecra...

Political leaders condole death of Yogi's father

Condolences poured in from different quarters here on Monday on the death of&#160;Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths father Anand Singh Bisht. Stricken with grief over the death of Yogi Jis father. Whenever I met him during his t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020