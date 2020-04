April 20 (Reuters) -

* SAUDIS MULL APPLYING OIL CUTS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE RATHER THAN IN MAY - WSJ REPORTER TWEET, CITING SOURCES Source text - https://on.wsj.com/3bq04Tk

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.