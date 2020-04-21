Left Menu
China supports Hong Kong government's arrest of 15 activists

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:43 IST
China supports Hong Kong government's arrest of 15 activists
China said on Tuesday it supported the Hong Kong government's decision to arrest 15 activists and said criticisms from the United States and Britain exposed their "political conspiracy" to back anti-China forces in the city.

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said in a statement some radical elements in the city were blind to the intervention of external forces.

