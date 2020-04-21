China supports Hong Kong government's arrest of 15 activists

China supports Hong Kong government's arrest of 15 activistsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:43 IST
China said on Tuesday it supported the Hong Kong government's decision to arrest 15 activists and said criticisms from the United States and Britain exposed their "political conspiracy" to back anti-China forces in the city.
The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said in a statement some radical elements in the city were blind to the intervention of external forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hong Kong
- United States
- Britain
ALSO READ
China reports increase in new coronavirus cases on April 5; one death
ADVISORY-China yuan, PBOC alerts were issued in error and are withdrawn
China sees rises in new coronavirus cases, asymptomatic patients
China reports 38 migrated cases of COVID-19, one death
New COVID-19 cases rose to 39 in China; Beijing to be under long-term epidemic control