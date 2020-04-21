Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus outbreak at migrant hotel near Athens

PTI | Athens | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:29 IST
Virus outbreak at migrant hotel near Athens
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Greece have locked down a migrant hotel housing 470 asylum-seekers amid reports Tuesday that scores of residents tested positive for the new coronavirus. The migration ministry said a pregnant woman from Somalia living at the hotel in Kranidi, 166 kilometers (104 miles) southwest of Athens had tested positive.

News reports said Tuesday that scores of other asylum-seekers staying at the hotel, which is supervised by the International Organisation for Migration, had also tested positive. The International Organisation for Migration said it had "interpreters, psychologists, social workers, and legal counselors... in constant contact with all stakeholders to support in this challenging situation".

The 28-year-old woman had been placed under "complete isolation in her room" and the entire hotel is under lockdown, the ministry said. A hotel worker had tested positive for the virus but had not come to work for the past 12 days, the ministry said.

Some 100,000 asylum seekers are currently stranded in Greece after other European states closed their borders in 2016. Migrant camps in the country have been under quarantine in recent weeks with authorities trying to keep residents apart from locals.

Two camps on the mainland have registered cases. The ministry this week extended the camp lockdown to May 10.

The virus has so far killed 116 people in Greece. Another 61 are in intensive care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures slide as sub-zero U.S. crude adds to pandemic jitters

U.S. stock index futures resumed their slide on Tuesday as gloomy quarterly earnings reports and a historic collapse in U.S. crude prices to below zero raised the spectre of a deep global recession in the coming months. Wall Street fell on ...

WIDER IMAGE-Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem

There are 48 bodies in the basement of the funeral home in Harlem. Forty are in cardboard boxes, ready for cremation. The other eight are in the refrigerator, to be embalmed and buried. It will be weeks or months before they get either. As ...

Reliance Infrastructure resumes toll operations at its road projects

Reliance Infrastructure RInfra on Tuesday said it has resumed toll operations at its 10 road projects and put in place all preventive measures to ensure safety of personnel in the wake of COVID-19 outbreakAs part of the governments initiati...

Amid lockdown, Guj govt's water conservation scheme begins

Amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday gave the green signal for the third edition of his governments Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan , a conservation plan to deepen water bodies i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020