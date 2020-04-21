Left Menu
Spain records 430 more coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:40 IST
Deaths in Spain from the new coronavirus rose by 430 in the last 24 hours to a total of 21,282 on Tuesday, the government said. That was higher than the previous day's increase of 399, though officials are confident the pandemic is slowing in one of the world's worst-hit nations.

The number of cases rose to 204,178 from 200,210, health ministry data showed.

