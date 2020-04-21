Left Menu
Development News Edition

Streaming service HBO Max to launch on May 27

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:00 IST
Streaming service HBO Max to launch on May 27

AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia said on Tuesday it's streaming service, HBO Max, will launch on May 27, featuring original shows like "Love Life", "Legendary" and new episodes of the popular "Looney Tunes Cartoons". The service is expected to reach 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025, with about 50 million of these coming from the United States, the company said earlier.

HBO Max is set to compete with Walt Disney Co's Disney+, which crossed https://www.reuters.com/article/disney-susbcribers/streaming-service-disney-crosses-50-mln-paid-subscribers-mark-globally-idUSL3N2BW0RH 50 million paid users globally earlier this month. Rival Netflix Inc is set to report its first- quarter earnings later on Tuesday after market close.

Popular sitcoms like "Friends" and "The Big Bang Theory" will be available on launch, alongside HBO originals like "Westworld" , "Big Little Lies" and "Game of Thrones" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-U.S. Olympics trials rescheduled for June 2021 in Eugene, Oregon

The postponed U.S. Olympic track and field trials have been rescheduled for June 18-27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon, USA Track and Field USATF announced on Tuesday.The trials, to be held in a new stadium, originally had been planned for mid-June...

After Surjewala, Hooda alleges mismanagement in wheat procurement by Haryana govt

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday expressed concern over alleged mismanagement of wheat procurement in the state. The government has continued to claim that it was ready for the purchase. But when farmers brou...

UP govt directs schools not to charge transportation fee for lockdown period

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed schools in the state not to charge transportation fee from students for the lockdown periodThe government said Secondary Education Principal Secretary Aradhana Shukla directed all district magistrat...

Housekeeper employed with Lok Sabha Secretariat tests COVID-19 positive; hospitalised

A housekeeper working with the Lok Sabha Secretariat has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to hospital, sources said here. The infected man had not attended office the last few days. He had symptoms of fever, cough and breathing pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020