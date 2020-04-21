Norway will conclude soon whether to cut oil output -oil minister

Norway's oil minister reiterated on Tuesday that Western Europe's largest oil producer was soon to conclude whether to cut its output following historical curbs agreed by the OPEC+ group.

"We have not yet concluded. It will happen soon," Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru told journalists via video link.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.