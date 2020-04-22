Left Menu
Development News Edition

G-20 Agriculture Ministers commit to taking actions to safeguard global food security

The G20 Agriculture Ministers on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of ensuring the continuous flow of food and agricultural products to safeguard global food security and nutrition.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 22-04-2020 06:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 06:00 IST
G-20 Agriculture Ministers commit to taking actions to safeguard global food security
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The G20 Agriculture Ministers on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of ensuring the continuous flow of food and agricultural products to safeguard global food security and nutrition. "We commit to cooperating closely and taking concrete actions to safeguard global food security and nutrition. We reaffirm the importance of working to ensure the continued flow of food, products, and input essential for agricultural and food production across borders in line with our Leaders' Statement on COVID-19 of March 26, 2020," read an official statement following the Agriculture Ministers meeting.

The ministers held a virtual meeting on Tuesday where they agreed to guard against any "unjustified restrictive measures that could lead to excessive food price volatility in international markets and threaten the food security of large proportions of the world population." "We agree that emergency measures in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic must be targeted, proportionate, transparent, and temporary and that they do not create unnecessary barriers to trade or disruption to global food supply chains, and are consistent with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules," the joint statement read.

The leaders also agreed "not to impose export restrictions or extraordinary taxes on food and agricultural products purchased for non-commercial humanitarian purposes by the World Food Programme (WFP) and other humanitarian agencies." They further called on other members to continue providing timely and reliable information on global food market fundamentals to help markets, countries, and consumers make informed choices.

While acknowledging the critical role of the private sector in food systems, they called "for enhanced cooperation between the public and private sectors to help mobilize rapid and innovative responses to impacts of this pandemic on the agriculture and food sectors." "We stress the need to strengthen the sustainability and resilience of food systems globally, including to future shocks from disease and pest outbreaks, and to the global challenges that drive these shocks," it read.

Lastly, they agreed to cooperate on several issues for a broader G20 agriculture and food agenda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds gains as oil rout leaves investors on edge

The dollar and yen held broad gains on Wednesday, as a bounce in oil prices failed to calm market nerves, with the weeks rout and frail fuel demand underlining a grim outlook for the global economy. The greenback sat just below a two-week p...

Migrant couple stranded in Tripura names their newborn 'Lockdown'

A migrant couple from Rajasthans Alwar, who got stranded in Tripura, have named their newborn boy Lockdown. The couple Sanjay Bauri and his wife Manju Bauri sell plastic wares and keep travelling to various states to earn money. They visit ...

Facebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio

Facebook Inc announced a 5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries Ltds telecom unit on Wednesday, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited.The social media giant said httpsbit.ly2RX7iGN it would focus on coll...

NFL-Gronkowski coming out of retirement to reunite with Brady at Bucs

Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to reunite with longtime team mate Tom Brady after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers said on Tuesday.Gronkowski, who still has one year remaining o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020