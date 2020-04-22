Top JuD man arrested for running sex racket in PoK's Bagh

Pakistan based terror group Jamaat-ul-Dawa's (JuD) top man, Syed Sameer Bukhari, has been arrested in Bagh city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) for running a prostitution ring. Bukhari runs Al-Mahfiz Foundation, a subsidiary of JuD, a banned terrorist outfit headed by Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Police arrested him a day after a video went viral showing Bukhari in a compromising position with women visiting his office in Bagh. Bukhari was running a sex racket in the name of a blood bank.

Sources reveal that Bukhari was a key person of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and was engaged in organizing anti-India protests and other activities in the region. The JUD which projects itself as the protector of the Kashmiri people has been known for a while to be engaged in sex and drug racketing.

Sameer Bukhari's arrest by the local police has exposed the group as yet another criminal gang operating in PoK and other parts of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

