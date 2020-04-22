Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top JuD man arrested for running sex racket in PoK's Bagh

Pakistan based terror group Jamaat-ul-Dawa's (JuD) top man, Syed Sameer Bukhari, has been arrested in Bagh city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) for running a prostitution ring.

ANI | Bagh, | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:51 IST
Top JuD man arrested for running sex racket in PoK's Bagh
Pakistan based terror group Jamaat-ul-Dawa's (JuD) top leader, Syed Sameer Bukhari. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan based terror group Jamaat-ul-Dawa's (JuD) top man, Syed Sameer Bukhari, has been arrested in Bagh city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) for running a prostitution ring. Bukhari runs Al-Mahfiz Foundation, a subsidiary of JuD, a banned terrorist outfit headed by Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Police arrested him a day after a video went viral showing Bukhari in a compromising position with women visiting his office in Bagh. Bukhari was running a sex racket in the name of a blood bank.

Sources reveal that Bukhari was a key person of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and was engaged in organizing anti-India protests and other activities in the region. The JUD which projects itself as the protector of the Kashmiri people has been known for a while to be engaged in sex and drug racketing.

Sameer Bukhari's arrest by the local police has exposed the group as yet another criminal gang operating in PoK and other parts of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Zoom parliament makes an almost glitch-free debut

British lawmakers upended 700 years of history on Wednesday, grilling stand-in leader Dominic Raab by video link in an unprecedented but largely successful hybrid parliament session forced by the coronavirus outbreak. As Britain endures its...

Safe as houses? Trading from home tests bank defences during crisis

Trading worth billions of dollars has shifted to kitchen tables or bedrooms as traders work through the coronavirus crisis from home, testing patchy fixes to make sure they stick to the rules. Far away from the strict confines of a dealing ...

FOCUS-Glow at home: Beauty industry remakes product pitches in the age of coronavirus

Out smoky eyes, red lipstick, and fake eyelashes. In dewy skin, under-eye concealer, moisturized hands.The 500 billion global beauty industry has almost overnight changed what and how it markets to a clientele hidden behind masks or stuck a...

NFL-Teams turn to virtual NFL Draft parties amid coronavirus outbreak

The NFL Draft usually brings fans together in hopes their team can land a blue-chip prospect but the coronavirus outbreak has scuppered those plans this week and fans are instead ready to party in a virtual format.The NFL Draft, typically a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020