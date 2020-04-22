Left Menu
Development News Edition

India stands in solidarity with Nepal in fight against COVID-19: PM Modi

Affirming that relationship between Indian and Nepal is special, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that New Delhi stands in solidarity with Kathmandu in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:28 IST
India stands in solidarity with Nepal in fight against COVID-19: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Affirming that relationship between Indian and Nepal is special, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that New Delhi stands in solidarity with Kathmandu in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic. "India-Nepal relationship is special. Our bonds are not only strong but also deep-rooted. India stands in solidarity with people and the Government of Nepal to fight COVID-19 pandemic," Prime Minister Modi tweeted while replying to Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who thanked him for gifting 23 tonnes of medical supplies.

PM Oli thanked PM Modi for "India's generous support" of 23 tonnes of essential medicines. "I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handed over to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India," Oli tweeted.

India Embassy in Nepal announced that Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the 23 tonnes of essential medicines including Hydroxychloroquine to Nepal Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhaka. The consignment includes 8.25 lakh dosages of essential medicines, including 3.2 lakh dosages of paracetamol and 2.5 lakh dosages of hydroxychloroquine. This initiative manifests the continuing cooperation of India and Nepal in all situations and circumstances. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

T20 World Cup could be pushed to 2021 with IPL taking its slot: McCullum

Former New Zealand skipper and IPL franchise coach Brendon McCullum on Wednesday advocated for this years mens T20 World Cup could be postponed to early next year with a rescheduled cash-rich league taking its slot. As far as 2021 womens OD...

Canada's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8% to 1,871 - official health data

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just over 8 to 1,871 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Wednesday.In a statement posted shortly after 1100 eastern time 1500 GMT, it sa...

Only Centre has exclusive powers to fix minimum price for sugarcane, holds SC

The Supreme Court held on Wednesday that only the Centre has the exclusive power to fix the minimum price of sugarcane and the state government can only fix the remunerative or advised price which has to be higher than the one fixed by the ...

Climate activists to emerge stronger from coronavirus crisis, says Greta Thunberg

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds young climate activists will come out of the coronavirus crisis even stronger and more motivated than before, their figurehead Greta Thunberg predicted on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020