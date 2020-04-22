Greta Thunberg urges world leaders to cooperate

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is urging world leaders to act together to cope with crises and to listen to science experts

The 17-year-old Swede says the climate crisis "may not be as immediate as the corona crisis but we need to tackle this now otherwise it will be irreversible." She calls the virus outbreak "a tragedy." She says world leaders must put differences aside and make decisions that "in the long run may be necessary." She spoke during a conversation with Johan Rockstrom, co-director of Germany's Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, in a live online event to mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day

Many large cities are smog-free after shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Major cities have seen reductions of deadly particulate matter from the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.