Turkish official says outbreak is under control

Turkey's health minister has reported 117 additional COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2,376. Fahrettin Koca also reported 3,083 new confirmed infections in the country, raising the total to 98,674. The number of new cases was the lowest since April 4 and down from the 4,611 cases reported the previous day.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this week that the number of daily infections is stabilizing and that the country could transition to normal life after a religious holiday at the end of May. "The data indicates that the outbreak is under control," Koca told reporters.

But he warned against any relaxation of measures to contain the spread, especially during the upcoming holy Muslim of month of Ramadan, when people traditionally hold fast-breaking dinners with family and friends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

