OG.Seed, VP.Prodigy qualify for WePlay! Pushka League

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 08:15 IST
OG Seed, the developmental team for OG, and VP.Prodigy, the youth team for Virtus.pro, will be battling alongside their parent clubs when the WePlay! Pushka League opens play Thursday. Both of the second-tier teams won qualifying events on Wednesday.

The $250,000 Pushka League will include 14 Dota 2 teams, seven from Europe and seven from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), in online competition. The final entrant from each of the two regions was determined by Wednesday qualifiers. In the four-team, online European preliminary tournament, OG Seed came from behind to beat Vikin.gg 2-1 in the final. The semifinals saw OG Seed sweep Chicken Fighters 2-0 and Vikin.gg beat Aggressive Mode 2-0.

Both OG Seed and Aggressive Mode had earned spots in the main qualifier by advancing out of a 31-team open qualifier. VP.Prodigy swept Team Empire Hope 2-0 in the finale of the four-team, online CIS qualifier. VP.Prodigy topped Cyber TRAKTOR 2-0 in the semifinals, and Team Empire Hope downed Cyber Legacy 2-0.

Team Empire Hope and Cyber TRAKTOR had advanced out of a 64-team open qualifier. Pushka League action will open with round-robin play in two groups, one for European teams and the other for CIS teams. All group-play matches are best-of-three.

The European group consists of Alliance, Ninjas in Pyjamas, OG, OG Seed, Team Liquid, Team Nigma and Team Secret. The CIS group is made up of B8, FlyToMoon, HellRaisers, Natus Vincere, Team Spirit, Virtus.pro and VP.Prodigy.

The top four teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin May 7. All playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The championship team will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.

--Field Level Media

