Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 10:31 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94

Britain's Queen Elizabeth turned 94 on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown meant there was little fanfare to mark the occasion. Elizabeth, the world's eldest and longest-reigning monarch, typically spends her birthday privately without much public celebration but this year the event will be even more muted. Whitney Houston's life to be made into feature film

Whitney Houston is headed back to the big screen in a feature film about the singer's life that took her to the heights of fame but ended in drug addiction and tragedy. Taking its title from one of Houston's biggest hits - "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" - the film has the backing of the singer's estate and her longtime record producer and mentor Clive Davis, producers said on Wednesday.

COVID-19: Manipur intensifies fencing work, ups vigil along India-Myanmar border

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said his government has intensified fencing work and upped vigil along the India-Myanmar border in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the neighbourin...

Half of German firms using shortened working hours due to coronavirus - Ifo

Half of German companies are using the governments short-time work facility as most see a decline in revenues due to the coronavirus outbreak, a survey published by the Ifo economic institute on Thursday showed. Short-time work is a form of...

NHL-It's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirus

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday the league is not in a race with other North American sports to resume play amid the coronavirus outbreak, which could yet wipe out the rest of the season. Bettman, in an interview with Sports...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,352 to 148,046 - RKI

Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,352 to 148,046, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of new infections accelerating.The reported death toll r...
