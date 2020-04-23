South Africa's SAA faces wind-down or liquidation, rescue team says

South Africa's SAA faces wind-down or liquidation, rescue team saysReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:51 IST
Specialists appointed to try to save state-owned South African Airways (SAA) said on Thursday that they had no further funds for rescue efforts and that the two remaining options were a wind-down process or placing the company into liquidation.
The wind-down process is dependent on employees accepting the termination of their employment by mutual consent within a given time frame, the specialists said in a notice to affected parties seen by Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- South African Airways