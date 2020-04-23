Left Menu
South Africa's SAA faces wind-down or liquidation, rescue team says

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@flySAA_US)

Specialists appointed to try to save state-owned South African Airways (SAA) said on Thursday that they had no further funds for rescue efforts and that the two remaining options were a wind-down process or placing the company into liquidation.

The wind-down process is dependent on employees accepting the termination of their employment by mutual consent within a given time frame, the specialists said in a notice to affected parties seen by Reuters.

