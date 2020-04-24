Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 Indian nationals die due to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

As many as eleven Indian nationals have died due to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 24-04-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 03:54 IST
11 Indian nationals die due to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as eleven Indian nationals have died due to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia. "As per information available with the Embassy as of April 22, eleven Indian nationals (four in Madinah, three in Makkah, two in Jeddah, one in Riyadh and one in Dammam) have passed away due to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia," the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia said in a press release on Wednesday.

It urged the Indian community to remain calm and avoid spreading of rumours amid the COVID-19 crisis. "The Embassy also reiterates the need for the community to remain calm and avoid spreading of rumours that may create panic. It is important that social media is not used to disseminate false messages and spread hatred along communal lines that can vitiate the atmosphere," the Embassy said.

"As stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking, and our response and conduct should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood," it said. Moreover, several measures on the supply of food, medicines and other emergency assistance to Indians in need are being implemented across the Kingdom.

Earlier, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ausaf Sayeed on April 22 had interacted with Indian community volunteers from the smaller towns all across the Kingdom to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 situation, and evaluate the implementation of various measures to ensure the welfare of Indian nationals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

What's the exit plan for COVID-19 lockdown: Congress asks Centre

By Siddharth Sharma Criticising the central government over its failure in fighting with COVID-19 crisis, Congress has asked the Centre about its exit plan after May 3 -- the deadline for the lockdown.The Congress has demanded from the gove...

Trump says reports on Kim's health 'incorrect'

US President Donald Trump has rejected reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ailing, criticising his frequent nemesis CNN for running the story. I think the report was incorrect, let me just put it that way, Trump told reporter...

Virus pushes US unemployment toward highest since Depression

Unemployment in the US is swelling to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with one in six American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus, according to new dataIn response to the deepening economic crisis, the...

TSM return to PUBG with WSTG roster

Less than two weeks after releasing the players from their rosters for Rocket League and PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, Team SoloMid are jumping back into PUBG. TSM announced on their website that they acquired the roster that formerly compr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020