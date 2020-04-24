Left Menu
Philippines extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 15

The lockdown in metropolitan Manila and provinces on the main island of Luzon will remain in place for another two weeks or until May 15, Philippines government announced on Friday.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The lockdown in metropolitan Manila and provinces on the main island of Luzon will remain in place for another two weeks or until May 15, Philippines government announced on Friday. The Philippine presidential spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement in a recorded televised address that enhanced community quarantine will remain in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon region comprising the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon, and Lucena City, and all other areas with high cases of coronavirus disease transmission, reported Xinhua.

Main Luzon island has been under "enhanced community quarantine" since last month in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus. So far, 6,981 COVID-19 have been recorded in the country with 462 deaths and 722 recoveries. (ANI)

