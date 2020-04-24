Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada mass shooting started with assault on girlfriend

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:58 IST
Canada mass shooting started with assault on girlfriend
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Canada's worst mass shooting erupted from an argument between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, police confirmed Friday. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt. Darren Campbell said the weekend shooting rampage started with an assault by the suspect on his girlfriend and ended with 22 people dead in communities across central and northern Nova Scotia.

"She did manage to escape. That could well have been the catalyst of events," Campbell said. Campbell also said they are not discounting that the suspect planned some of the murders.

He said the girlfriend hid overnight in the woods from the suspect, who has been identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman. Police have said Wortman acted alone in the shooting spree that killed 22 people in several rural communities.

Campbell said they found 13 deceased victims in the rural community of Portapique, where the suspect lived part time. He said when police arrived, they discovered a man shot. The man reported he was driving when someone in what looked like a police car shot him. He survived and was transported to hospital.

They were several homes on fire, including the suspect's, when police arrived in the community. Campbell said the suspect had a pistol and several long barreled guns. They found several dead in and outside homes. Campbell said at about 6:30 a.m., Wortman's girlfriend emerged from hiding in the woods, called 911 and gave police detailed information about the suspect including that he was driving a mock police car and was in police uniform.

More than an hour later, police started receiving 911 calls more than 35 miles away. Campbell said the suspect killed three people he knew and set the house on fire. He also shot a woman on the street and pulled cars over and shot and killed people, Campbell said. He later shot and injured a male police officer in his car.

The officer managed to escape and survived. Campbell then said there was a collision between a female officer's police car and the gunman's mock police car. He shot and killed the officer. Campbell said he then killed a witness who arrived on the scene.

He then drove to a house and killed a woman he knew before removing his police uniform and stealing her car. He then drove to get gas and was shot by a police officer who happened to be at the gas station refueling. The suspect was shot to death at 11:26 on Sunday morning, about 13 hours after the attacks began.

Police have said Wortman carried out much of the attack disguised as a police officer in a vehicle marked to seem like a patrol car. Campbell said he had a few cars that police believe were former police vehicles. His home was destroyed by fire.

John Hudson, who had known Wortman for about 18 years, said Wortman was sometimes openly controlling and jealous of his long-time girlfriend. "I didn't see him hitting her or anything like that," Hudson said.

"But I know they fought." Hudson recalled a bonfire party about 10 years ago when an argument between the two left the woman locked out of their home in rural Portapique. "I was with her, trying to get her stuff out of there," Hudson said.

"People had been drinking ... and it was a crazy night ... and he didn't want her to leave, but he wouldn't let her in the house." Wortman, who owned a denture practice in the city of Dartmouth, near Halifax, lived part time in Portapique, according to residents. His Atlantic Denture Clinic had been closed the past month because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada.

The country overhauled its gun control laws after Marc Lepine shot 14 women and himself to death at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique college in 1989. Before the weekend rampage, that had been Canada's worst mass shooting.

Two years ago Thursday, a man drove a van along a busy Toronto sidewalk and killed 10 people and injured 16. The suspect, who is awaiting trial, said he carried out the attack in retribution for years of sexual rejection and ridicule by women.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Don't inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

President Donald Trumps comment that disinfectants perhaps could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-19 received heavy pushback from health and other officials Friday and even prompted the maker of Lysol to warn its product should never ...

India records biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

In the biggest spike in coronavirus infection on a single day, India on Friday recorded 1,752 fresh cases taking the total number of infected people to 23,452 even as doubling rate of the disease improved to 10 days from 7.5 reported earlie...

COVID-19: Coal India donates Rs 221cr to PM fund

State-run Coal India Ltd on Friday said it has contributed Rs 221 crore to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund PM Cares to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Employees of CIL have voluntarily ...

Sunny Leone reveals truth of her husband Daniel Weber, know the details

Sunny Leone has shared a video on Instagram on April 24 in which she has revealed the reality of her husband, Daniel Weber. The former pornographic actress has sarcastically trolled her husband by showing his daily routine during the lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020