BRIEF-GM Canada Says Plans To Make Face Masks In Oshawa Plant

Spains High Court ordered Ryanair on Friday to reinstate 224 workers collectively dismissed from four bases in the country, saying the reasons given by the airline for seeking to close the bases did not justify such a move. In its sentencin...
The French government is planning aid packages for Air France KLM and Renault, TV station TF1 reported on Friday.French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is due to give an interview later to TF1....
To ensure the delivery of essential items within the country during the lockdown, department of Posts designed a National Road Transport Network with 22 long routes of over 500 km interspersed with 34 interstateintra-state schedules touchin...
Three of the four COVID-19 patients, who received plasma therapy at a Delhi government hospital, were elderly ones while the fourth one was in his mid-30s, officials said on Friday. Four serious COVID-19 patients admitted at the Lok Nayak J...