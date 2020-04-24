WHO launches 'landmark' collaboration to develop COVID-19 drug, vaccine
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday launched a 'landmark' international collaboration to accelerate the development of a vaccine for COVID-19, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.ANI | Geneva | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:47 IST
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday launched a 'landmark' international collaboration to accelerate the development of a vaccine for COVID-19, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The new collaboration was launched at a virtual event co-hosted by WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Xinhua reported.
Ghebreyesus said the UN agency is partnering with groups to accelerate work on drugs and a vaccine for COVID-19 "The COVID19 pandemic is an unprecedented global crisis that has been met with an unprecedented global response. Research and development have played a central role," said Ghebreyesus.
"The world needs these tools and needs them fast," he said in an announcement. "We are facing a common threat, which we can only defeat with a common approach," he added COVID-19 has infected more than 2.7 million people and killed at least 1,91,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)
ALSO READ
WHO counters Trump, feels handling of coronavirus pandemic appropriate
Cats can catch coronavirus, study finds, prompting WHO investigation
Taiwan condemns 'groundless' accusations it attacked WHO chief
Trump attacks WHO over criticism of US approach to COVID-19
'Don't politicize this virus': Tedros defends WHO's handling of coronavirus pandemic