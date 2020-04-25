Left Menu
Reckitt Benckiser warns people against consuming disinfectant to prevent coronavirus

After US President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of injecting disinfectants to protect people from coronavirus, Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY), the British company that makes Lysol and Dettol has urged customers to not consume cleaning products.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After US President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of injecting disinfectants to protect people from coronavirus, Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY), the British company that makes Lysol and Dettol has urged customers to not consume cleaning products. The company warned on Friday that human consumption of disinfectant products is dangerous. It issued the statement following "recent speculation and social media activity", CNN reported.

"As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," the company said in a statement. RB said that products should only be "used as intended and in line with usage guidelines."

"We have a responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts," it said. Trump, during a press conference, on Thursday made the remarks on the use of disinfectants.

"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in one minute. Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning... It would be interesting to check that. It sounds interesting to me," he said. (ANI)

