Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 4,000 Sri Lankan Navy personnel quarantined after 60 tested positive for COVID-19: report

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:33 IST
Nearly 4,000 Sri Lankan Navy personnel quarantined after 60 tested positive for COVID-19: report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 4,000 Sri Lankan Navy personnel and their families have been quarantined at a major naval facility after 60 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in two days, a media report said on Saturday. The move came as 30 Navy personnel tested positive for the COVID-19 virus each on Friday and Saturday at the country's Welisara Naval camp, the state-run Daily News reported. "Today 30 Navy personnel have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Another 30 had tested positive for the virus yesterday," Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva was quoted as saying by the paper during his media briefing of the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 here. Following the new cases, nearly 4,000 naval personnel and their families at the naval base have been isolated within the camp, the paper reported, citing an order issued by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The spurt in new cases came amidst Sri Lanka deciding to lift the nationwide curfew imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus on Monday. Sri Lanka has been under a strict curfew since March 20 to combat the COVID-19 that has claimed seven lives and infected 420 people.

The government had on Monday dropped its decision to relax the nationwide curfew and extended it to April 27 following a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. However, there has been the intermittent lifting of the curfew in selected areas which were not seen as dangerous for the spread of the deadly virus.

The Sri Lankan government has planned various measures to protect the security forces personnel from contracting the COVID-19 infection while engaged in operations to control the spread of the disease, the Colombo Page reported. "All naval personnel are restricted from travel and confined to barracks without leave. They are only allowed to leave the bases for assigned duties," the report said.

The COVID-19 has so far infected more than 2.7 million people and killed over 190,000 globally. The US is the worst hit with over 51,000 deaths and more than 905,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. In Sri Lanka, the deadly virus claimed the lives of 7 people so far with 420 cases of confirmed infection.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa to reopen agriculture sector, allow more manufacturing, retail

South Africa plans to reopen its agriculture sector and allow some manufacturing and retail to resume as the country balances the need to restart economic output and curb the spread of the new coronavirus, trade minister Ebrahim Patel said ...

Row over Boris Johnson’s top aide at secret Covid-19 science meetings

Downing Street on Saturday went into a strong denial mode after a political row broke out over a UK media report claiming that British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons top aide had attended secret meetings of the scientific group advising the ...

COVID-19 rapid antibody test kit use put on hold, ICMR to check accuracy: Official source

States and Union Territories have been asked to put on hold the use of COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits till their accuracy is rechecked by apex health research body the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR, official sources said on Sat...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 779, no. of cases climbs to 24,942 in India: Union health ministry.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 779, no. of cases climbs to 24,942 in India Union health ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020