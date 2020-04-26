Left Menu
Russia coronavirus cases suprass 80,000; death toll at 747

Russia has registered record 6,361 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,949, the national coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], April 26 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia has registered record 6,361 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,949, the national coronavirus response center said on Sunday. "Over the past 24 hours, 6,361 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 45.9 percent have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

Of all the new cases, 2,971 have been registered in Moscow, 576 in the Moscow region and 153 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 66 to 747.

As many as 517 patients have recovered over the given period, bringing the total number of cured people to 6,767. (Sputnik/ANI)

